Punjab Announces Good News for Employees of Overseas Pakistanis Commission

Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has announced the regularization of contractual workers of up to BPS-9 in the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC).

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced this at a meeting with the Vice Chairman of the OPC, Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hasan. According to the CM, the problem of regularization of around 56 employees has remained an issue for a long period.

He also ordered the OPC to address the problems of expatriates on an urgent basis and stated that clubs for overseas Pakistanis will be established in all divisions in the province and a conference will be arranged to discuss their problems.

Moreover, CM Punjab stated that one-window revenue, NADRA, and LDA desks have been launched for the benefit of Pakistanis living abroad. He also asserted that overseas Pakistanis will be supported and aided in all provincial departments.

According to details, OPC Punjab offers the facility for acquiring land documents to overseas Pakistanis. Meanwhile, they can also file complaints about their issues via a 24/7 helpline in the province.

Also, CM Punjab promised to ensure the rights of overseas Pakistanis and added that the Punjab government is devoted to resolving their issues.

Via Express Tribune