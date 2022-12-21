UNHCR Receives €1 Million from L’Oréal Group for Flood Relief Efforts in Pakistan

The L’Oréal Group, the world’s leading beauty company, made a very generous donation of €1 million to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to provide emergency assistance for flood-affected communities in Pakistan as well as support rebuilding community infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, and shelters.

As the people of Pakistan continue to struggle with the devastating and lingering effects of the 2022 floods, this generous endowment will contribute to UNHCR’s response for approximately 8.5 million people in the worst affected provinces of Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Key activities include the handover of emergency core relief items including blankets, emergency shelter, hygiene items, mosquito nets, and solar-powered lanterns.

UNHCR, in its leadership of protection activities, is also working alongside partners to ensure that critical needs are identified and addressed through prevention, risk mitigation, and other services by specialized actors.

The grant will strengthen measures to address gender-based violence and child protection risks to ensure timely aid for the most vulnerable and delivered in a safe and dignified manner.

The funding will also assist in the early recovery process, including building up the resilience of refugees and their host communities and rehabilitating damaged public services such as schools, health, and water supplies.

“The L’Oréal Group’s contribution demonstrates a firm commitment towards solidarity and responsibility sharing with Pakistan, which is among the world’s largest host of refugees,” said UNHCR Representative to Pakistan, Noriko Yoshida.

“This contribution will support vulnerable families affected by flooding and help them to rebuild their homes, their lives and their communities,” she added.

Alexandra Palt, L’Oréal Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer and CEO Foundation L’Oréal, said, “As the flood waters recede, every passing day is bringing more challenges for the communities as people continue to be displaced by the catastrophic floods and the scale of the destruction remains huge.”

“The funding awarded to UNHCR by L’Oréal will be directed towards rehabilitation and humanitarian assistance in Sindh, Baluchistan and KPK,” she added.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, leads international action to protect people forced to flee because of conflict and persecution. It delivers life-saving assistance like shelter, food, and water; helps safeguard fundamental human rights; and develops solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future.

For over 110 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world.

Their purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines their approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous, and committed to social and environmental sustainability.

With a broad portfolio of 35 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in their L’Oréal for the Future program, they offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity, and responsibility,