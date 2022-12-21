Zameen.com Holds PSE in Peshawar, Receives Overwhelming Response

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise, organized a property sales event in Peshawar, which was attended by a large number of investors and citizens.

The event was organized to showcase some of the best-selling projects from Peshawar, Islamabad, and northern parts of the country.

These projects included City Center Peshawar, 64 heights, Paradise Mall, Peshawar Heights, Orhan Tower, Metro Heights, and Green Oaks Residencia.

It should be noted that Zameen.com owns the marketing and sales rights of all the projects showcased at the event.

In the property sales event, Zameen.com’s Director Project Sales Khurram Hussain, along with Assistant Director Project Sales Faheem Amir and other senior officials, were also present to offer exclusive insights about the real estate sector.

Zameen.com’s Director Project Sales Khurram Hussain took the opportunity to express his belief that these events are also beneficial for the real estate sector of Peshawar as the city has a lot of potential that can be used to strengthen the real estate industry.

Furthermore, as part of the property sales event, Zameen.com’s experienced sales representatives also offered buyers valuable insights, market research, and comprehensive data on making safe real estate investments.