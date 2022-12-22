Is Argentina Printing Messi Edition Banknotes After FIFA World Cup Win?

Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina (BCRA) is planning to print Lionel Messi edition 1000 pesos banknotes after Argentina secured the FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar.

But, there’s a twist, the idea of printing 1000 pesos banknotes, with Messi’s face, was proposed as a joke by officials of the BCRA. However, the Director of BCRA, who is also a football fan, stated that banknotes having this design would rejuvenate the spirit of Argentines.

It is worth bearing in mind that Argentina won the World Cup after an almost four-decade gap. The last time they won was in 1978, when Daniel Passarella, one of the best defenders of all time, was their captain. After their 1978 victory, BCRA released commemorative coins to celebrate the team’s triumph.

Earlier, Argentina announced a national holiday on Tuesday in order for the entire country to celebrate FIFA World Cup 2022 victory alongside Lionel Messi and his team, who defeated the French team by 4-2 in a penalty shootout.