Islamabad to Become Pakistan’s First City With a Directly Elected Mayor

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) is all set to become Pakistan’s first metropolis to have a directly elected mayor via regular adult voting.

According to the News, the federal government will revise the current local body provisions in order to introduce a newer system, which will pave way for the direct election of the mayor.

ALSO READ Islamabad’s Recently Upgraded Srinagar Highway is Dangerous For Bikers

Reportedly, the federal government intends to introduce this system in all major cities across Pakistan, however, PML (N), which only has authority in Islamabad and not in any other province, will implement this system in the federal capital initially.

Moreover, the proposed legislation will also be debated in the National Assembly (NA) session today. The NA Secretariat has made it part of the agenda for the oncoming session.

The Federal Minister of Interior, Rana Sanaullah, will present the proposed bill, ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in order to revise the current ICT Local Government Act, 2015.

It is interesting to see the federal government trying to make abrupt changes to Islamabad’s demarcations as well as its Local Government Act.

ALSO READ Students Finally Get the Most Demanded Facility From Karachi Board

Recently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) termed the federal government’s sudden move to increase Islamabad’s union councils (UCs) from 101 to 125 illegal because it violated Section 4 (4) of the ICT Act, 2015, which requires the government to amend the delimitations of constituencies in consultation with the ECP.

In addition, the government cannot simply change the number of UCs while the elections have already been slated for 31 December.