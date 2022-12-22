Lahore Masterplan 2050 Officially Gets Underway

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, chaired the eighth session of the LDA governing body on Wednesday at the CM’s office, where the Lahore Master Plan 2050 was adopted and the need for securing agricultural land in the future was emphasized.

During the meeting, it was determined to implement long-term policy measures to keep the urban-rural balance.

During the session, it was agreed to increase the share of green land in Lahore from seven to 20 percent, and permission was also granted to make preparations for the Lahore Master Plan at the divisional, district, and municipal levels.

The chief minister instructed that the plan be developed in accordance with the percentage of the population in the transportation, commercial, and industrial sectors.

He said that Central Business District projects will be included in the Master Plan as well.

Approval was given to boost tourism, as well as the environment, and urban facilities in the Lahore Master Plan 2050; authorization of financial assistance for the Area Development Programme for the fiscal year 2022-23; improving the service structure of the heads of the LDA’s finance, revenue, and recovery wings; making rules and regulations for appointment and advancement in the IT cadre, and organizing an out-of-court settlement with Dr. Iftikhar and other owners.

Principal authorization was granted to continue an arrangement with the Choueifat School for PC-1 of LDA City and the assignment of alternative plots to Mustafa Town residents.