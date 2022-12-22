Punjab Announces Winter Vacations for Colleges and Universities

By Sajawal Rehman | Published Dec 22, 2022 | 8:15 pm

The Punjab government has announced winter vacations for public and private colleges and universities operating under the Higher Education Department (HED).

According to the official notification issued by Secretary HED, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) will remain closed from 24 December to 31 December. The academic process will resume on 2 January.

Despite the winter holidays, BS programs will continue as normal and all exams will be held as scheduled by respective boards and universities.

Here’s the official notification:

Previously, the Punjab government announced the winter vacation schedule for all public and private schools in the province.

Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) issued a notification and stated that all public and private schools in the province will observe winter vacations from 24 December to 31 December. The schools will reopen on 2 January.

