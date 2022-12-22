Punjab University Also Gets a Miyawaki Forest

Punjab University (PU) has successfully developed the Miyawaki project at its campus, which already has around 7,000 saplings spread across two acres of land, while more will be planted.

According to the details, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of PU, Dr. Asghar Zaidi, inaugurated the green project today. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the university’s Registrar, Shahid Javed, Resident Officers (ROs), Colonel (r) Umar Khalid and Jalil Tariq, Director of Student Affairs, Dr. Sajid Rashid, and other relevant officials as well as students.

ALSO READ Students to Get Free Tickets for Pakistan Vs. New Zealand Series

In his address, Dr. Asghar Zaidi stated that numerous trees are being planted in the Miyawaki forest and added that the project will serve as an oxygen reservoir and will also be home to different species of birds.

Moreover, he remarked that the university will provide an environmentally friendly atmosphere to students, teachers, and other staff under this project.

Earlier in October this year, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) developed the world’s biggest Miyawaki forest in Islamabad in partnership with a private organization.

ALSO READ Islamabad to Get its First Directly Elected Mayor

The CDA Chairman, Captain (r), Muhammad Usman Younas, and the Managing Director (MD) of Mari Petroleum, Faheem Haider, inaugurated the forest by planting saplings in the H-12 Sector of Islamabad. Other CDA officials also attended the inauguration ceremony.

The forest covers an area of 17 acres and the first 20,000 large-sized saplings of various kinds were already planted at the time of inauguration. Meanwhile, federal capital authorities continue to plant more saplings in order to gradually expand the forest. A special protective fence is also erected to preserve the plantation.

Via 24News