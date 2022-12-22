Students to Get Free Tickets for Pakistan Vs. New Zealand Series

The Ministry of Education Sindh has announced that it will sponsor the ticket and transportation charges of school students for the upcoming Pakistan vs New Zealand Test match in Karachi.

In this regard, the Chief Advisor (Curriculum) of the School Education Department (SED), Dr. Fouzia Khan, has written a letter to the District Education Officers (DEOs) and ordered them to convey the directives to the schools’ headmasters in all districts of Karachi.

ALSO READ KP to Invite Afghanistan Team in Response to Ramiz’s Controversial Statement

According to the letter, the students are required to submit their names to the school principal if they wish to watch the Test match, which will be played in Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena on 26 December.

After the submission of the names, DEOs will issue the details of the shortlisted students. It is worth mentioning here that students will be required to wear their school uniform for watching the much-anticipated match in the stadium.

ALSO READ Govt Forms Committee to Devise Circular Debt Settlement Plan for Gas Sector

The first Test of the two-match series will begin on 26 December at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi and the second one will be played in Multan from 3 January 2023 onwards.