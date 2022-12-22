Samsung Galaxy A70 Series is Discontinued [Leak]

The A5x has been Samsung’s most popular smartphone series for a long time. For the layman, A5x means A50, A51, A52, and so on.

However, the A5x was not always the best-selling smartphone lineup. That honor went to the A7x, but sadly, a new rumor claims that there won’t be an A7x device next year.

If the rumor is true, the Galaxy A73, which came out in March of this year, could be the last A7x model. If Samsung won’t release an A74 in 2023, the Galaxy A54 will continue to dominate the A series, both in terms of sales appeal and specs.

Another point to be noted is that while other A series handsets are being leaked, there has been no information on the A74. This is allegedly due to the fact there is no A74 currently in development.

Although this may seem odd, consider that the Galaxy A73 had been marginalized in Samsung’s portfolio and was released in fewer countries than the A72. Perhaps the A73’s tale was a foreshadowing of what would happen with the A74.

There has been no mention of the Galaxy S22 FE or S23 FE either. This leaves a wide price gap between the A54 and flagship S-series phones that Chinese competitors can take advantage of. This is a poor strategy to expose yourself to competition. However, Samsung may be planning to slot in another smartphone in the upper-midrange category.

To find out, we’ll need to wait until after the S23’s debut and there are only a few weeks before that happens as it is rumored to be launching sometime in February 2023. As always, we are expecting to see the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.