Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Has Been Postponed [Leak]

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 19, 2022 | 1:55 pm

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 series was originally expected to launch during the first week of February, citing leaks from company executives. But now an industry tipster Anthony claims that the launch has been delayed.

The tipster says that Samsung is having trouble deciding the prices of these phones, which is the main reason behind this delay. He now expects a “mid to late February release for the S23 series”.

Price tags for smartphones play an essential role in their success, especially for premium devices like the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. It appears that Samsung needs more time to assess the market and its current situation including the competition, economy, supply and demand, and some other factors to come up with the right pricing.

Still, this is not much of a delay since it is only a few weeks away from the original leak. The Galaxy S22 family also debuted in early February and was available for sale by the end of the month. But if the S23 lineup is meant for late February, we should expect to see official sales sometime in March this year.

As it stands, Samsung is yet to confirm the official launch date, which is not expected to happen until January 2023. Regardless, the leaks are most likely accurate since the S series has always debuted during the first quarter of each year at its usual Galaxy Unpacked event.

As for the next generation of Z-series foldable phones, they are expected to break cover in mid-2023.

