Sindh to Develop Bus Depot of Red Line BRT Inside Famous Aladin Park

Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has announced that 10 acres of Karachi’s famous park, Aladin Park, has been allocated for the development bus depot of Red Line BRT service.

The park recently went through an infrastructural clean-up under an anti-encroachment drive in which several membership clubs, marriage halls, and around 450 shops were demolished at the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP).

Since then, it has remained closed to the public as the provincial government intends to re-develop and open it under the new name of Jinnah Park.

According to Express news, a few days ago, the newly appointed Administrator of Karachi, Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, stated that the park should not be used for Red Line BRT, as it would be a violation of court order.

The Red Line BRT project is Karachi’s most impactful transportation initiative. The project will provide an affordable commute to Karachi’s citizens who have long been without modern communications infrastructure.