All You Need to Know About OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 is all set to make its global debut on February 7, as confirmed by the company itself this week. The upcoming Chinese flagship has just made rounds at the TENAA certification platform, which has leaked its entire spec sheet.

ALSO READ OnePlus 11 Global Launch Date Confirmed

The unit’s model code is PBH110 and it recently passed AnTuTu, scoring over 1.3 million points in benchmark tests. Now TENAA’s detailed leak leaves little room for speculation.

The OnePlus 11’s design revolves around a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate thanks to its LTPO treatment. The smartphone’s eight-core CPU is clocked at 3.18 GHz and it belongs to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

The design shown below has been confirmed by OnePlus through official teasers.

There will be two RAM options for the OnePlus 11 (12 GB and 16 GB), with storage variants of 256 GB, and 512 GB. The battery has a rated capacity of 2,435 mAh, but it is most likely for a single cell. Therefore, the total rated capacity will be 4,870 mAh.

The flagship will include four cameras: a 16MP selfie camera at the front and a triple camera setup at the rear, which includes a 50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, and a 32MP telephoto unit for zoomed shots.

ALSO READ Here is Your First Official Look At OnePlus 11 [Video]

The OnePlus 11 will measure 8.53mm thick and weigh 205g and will support 5G networks. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner and, while TENAA does not mention the Android version on the phone, AnTuTu has confirmed that it will boot Android 13.

OnePlus has previously confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will feature Hasselblad’s camera tuning as well as an alert slider. In the coming days, OnePlus will reveal more information about the smartphone as the teaser campaign unfolds.