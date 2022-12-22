Foreign Office Opens Up on Rumors of Bilawal’s Arrest in the US

Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zehra Baloch, said Thursday that news of Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto’s detainment in New York was a ‘lie’.

In response to a question at her weekly press conference, the spokesperson dismissed the story as false and expressed surprise at the inquiry from a “serious” journalist.

ALSO READ Business of Private Interest-Based Loans to be Prohibited in Islamabad Soon

She was requested to comment after various social media rumors claimed that Bilawal Bhutto was jailed in New York during his vacation.

The foreign minister is on a state visit, which the Foreign Office described as extremely constructive and “another important step” toward further enhancing Pakistan’s wide-ranging bilateral ties with the United States.

The principal goal of FM Bilawal Bhutto’s visit, according to the FO official, was to participate in the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 and China at the UN Headquarters in New York and to hold consultation sessions for the ‘International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan,’ which will be held next month in Geneva.

The FM presided over a ministerial session hosted by Pakistan in its position as Chair of the G-77, the biggest coalition of poor nations inside the UN system, on 15 and 16 December 2022.

ALSO READ PMC Shares Good News for MBBS and BDS Students From Balochistan and Ex-FATA

The spokesperson stated that minister Bhutto emphasized the necessity for a multilateral structure for the sustainable management of developing nations’ sovereign debt and the reduction of their borrowing costs.

The conference approved a clear conclusion paper outlining the group’s approach to addressing common problems in attaining the SDGs while also developing resilience to adapt to future crises.