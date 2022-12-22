Twitter Adds View Counts for Tweets

Some Twitter users are beginning to see views for their own tweets. Musk announced that the feature would be available for all tweets on December 1st. He repeated this promise a week later, adding that it would be “in a few more weeks.”

Folks over at The Verge have noticed a counter that appears when you click on your posts. Although a few users on Twitter have reported receiving the feature, it does not appear to be available to everyone, since many are still not able to see it.

Here is what it looks like.

The feature doesn’t provide any new information at the moment. You have always been able to turn analytics on for your account and see how many impressions your tweets are getting. To do this, you will need to click on the analytics button. The view counter displays it right in front of you.

This new addition will only be meaningful if it lets you see view counts for other people’s tweets as well. But we should still have the option to hide this counter since not everyone would want their views to be public.

It is unclear if Musk meant for users to see the number of views that other people’s tweets get. Musk’s comment about the feature being “just as videos”, whose views are public for all users makes it appear that you should be able to see how many views people’s tweets have been getting.

Twitter is yet to respond to a request to comment and Musk has not tweeted anything about it either.