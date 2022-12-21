Elon Musk Confirms He Will Step Down as Twitter CEO

By Deutsche Welle (DW) | Published Dec 21, 2022 | 10:59 am

Previously, Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking the platform’s users whether he should stay on as CEO. More than 57% of the millions who voted said he should step down from his role.

After staying silent for a while, Musk has finally confirmed that he will step down as chief executive of Twitter as soon as a replacement is found.

Here is what he said:

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and servers teams.

 

Earlier this week, Musk received a clear indication from Twitter users that the majority of them would like to see him step down from the job after weeks of controversy surrounding the social media platform.

Around 57.5% of the 17.5 million people who took part in the poll titled, “Should I step down as head of Twitter?” answered in the affirmative.

After months of lawsuits and the near miss of a full-blown trial, Musk finally seized control of Twitter at the end of October. After closing the $44 billion deal, Musk entered Twitter headquarters with a sink in his hands.

The ensuing two months have seen mass layoffs, rows over blue check marks, Donald Trump’s account restored, several journalists banned, the prohibition of promoting other social media outlets, and Twitter hemorrhaging millions of dollars per day.

Deutsche Welle (DW)

