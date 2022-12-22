Twitter Search Results Now Show Stock and Crypto Prices

Twitter has a new feature that allows you to search for cryptocurrency prices and listed stocks in the midst of all the ongoing chaos on the platform.

You simply need to type the dollar symbol followed closely by the relevant ticker symbol. The current price will be displayed by Twitter if you type “$GOOG” and “$ETH” in the search bar. Although it works in some cases without the $ symbol, it is less consistent and does not always return the crypto or stock prices as requested.

When it works, however, users will see a static picture displaying today’s stock prices and a chart with no information about the X and Y axis. It’s likely that it’s a price graph for the stock’s most recent closing price, but that’s not always clear.

If someone wants to learn more about a cryptocurrency or stock, they can click the “View on Robinhood” button.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong pointed out that the logo in the image suggests that Twitter is sourcing data from TradingView. It is not clear whether the social media company will form a commercial partnership with Robinhood or TradingView.

Twitter did not specify which symbols were included in the stock price search results list that have been added to the website. It promises that it will improve the user experience and make symbols more compatible in the coming weeks.

At the time of writing, the stock prices for companies like Zoom ($ZM) and Airbnb ($ABNB) didn’t appear in the Twitter search.

Chaos at Twitter

Since Musk’s takeover of the company, it has been a busy few months for Twitter. The company quickly removed a policy that prohibited links and handles to social media networks such as Facebook, Instagram, and Mastadon, from its website. The company also introduced Blue for Business, which allows companies to identify their employees and brands with an additional badge.

Elon Musk also ran a poll asking users whether they wanted him to step down as CEO. 57% voted “Yes.” Musk then tweeted: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”