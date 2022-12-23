Biotechnologist Expects an Artificial Baby Creation Facility in the Near Future

Hashem Al-Ghaili, a biotechnologist and film producer, takes us on an unpleasant yet interesting tour to EctoLife, the world’s first artificial womb facility, in his latest concept video.

The AI-powered fictional facility supposedly provides future parents with a safer option than traditional pregnancy and childbirth, removing the sometimes-deadly difficulties linked with it.

A project like this might be extremely beneficial to women who have had hysterectomies (a procedure in which the uterus is removed) due to medical reasons such as cancer.

Furthermore, EctoLife can be used in countries experiencing significant population losses, a situation widely seen as a danger to civilization. Countries with extremely low birth rates, such as South Korea, Bulgaria, and Japan, are seen to be excellent places to initiate such a project.

While the video paints an ambitious and optimistic picture, viewers are unable to ignore the slightly unnerving undertones creeping into every frame, leaving them to contemplate the consequences of such an idea, given that the project would allow parents to freely create and choose the most sustainable and biologically superior embryo, offering their baby the opportunity to grow without any genetic hurdles.

Customization could be available as an ‘Elite Package,’ according to the concept video, which allows parents to modify over 300 genes prior to implanting the baby into the artificial womb. This might lead to the abolition of hereditary illnesses or birth abnormalities.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s GDP Spending on Education Lowest in South Asia

Although netizens had mixed reactions to the conceptual film, many picked up on the dystopian implications, with YouTube comments referencing to the movie ‘The Matrix’ as a terrifying notion of lab-grown babies, while others voiced worries about the potential bonding issues such newborns may experience.