FBR’s Tax Offices to Observe Extended Working Hours on Dec 30-31

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that all Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs), Medium Tax Offices (MTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) will remain open and observe extended working hours on December 30 (Friday) and December 31 (Saturday) to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes.

In this connection, the FBR issued instructions to the field formations on Friday.

All LTOss/MTOs/CTOs/RTOs will remain open and observe extended working hours till 08:00 PM on December 30 (Friday), and till 10:00 PM on December 31 (Saturday).

According to the FBR’s instructions, the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue (IR) are requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure the transfer of tax collected by these branches to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date to account for the same towards the collection for the month of December 2022.

In this regard, Chief Commissioners IR may instruct only those officers/officials who are involved in taxpayers’ facilitation return filing, collection, and recovery of tax to observe extended working hours.