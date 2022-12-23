Imran Khan Invites Spies to Bani Gala Residence to Find Spying Devices

Former Prime Minister (PM) and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, called a team of spies from an intelligence agency in order to trace any spying devices installed at his home.

After several fake audio leaks of the Chairman went viral over social media, the former PM reportedly called Special Branch’s (SB) intelligence squad on Thursday to investigate if there were any audio or video devices installed at his Bani Gala residence

In a similar incident, a spying device was discovered at the former PM’s residence in June and a housekeeper was detained for his involvement in installing the device. However, Imran Khan forgave the suspect.

These are not the only incidents of spying in Pakistan, as recently, a number of audio leaks of PM House also went viral on the internet, which contained confidential conversations of the current PM, Shehbaz Sharif, with important personalities.

Via 24News