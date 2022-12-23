Metro Bus Service Achieves Yet Another Massive Milestone in Pakistan

The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) recently commemorated having catered to one billion passengers in Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, and Islamabad since its inception.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Chairman and founding chairman of the metro bus in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Captain (R) Zahid Saeed, was the chief guest at the event. District administration, Regional Transport Authority, and Albayrak officials also attended the meeting.

In his speech, Saeed said that Islamabad and Rawalpindi commuters, especially women students, and the elderly, have enjoyed the Metro Bus Service since its launch.

He commended the concerned management on reaching the one billion passengers milestone in the cities of operation. He added that it serves over 150,000 passengers in Rawalpindi and Islamabad daily. Participants of the event, especially women, appreciated the service for comfort and convenience.

Feeder Route

Last month, CDA announced that the metro bus service feeder routes will become operational by March 2023. A report added that CDA has invited financial proposals for the first batch of 75 buses out of a total of 150 buses that will ply on multiple feeder routes.

It added that two companies, Faisal Movers and Daewoo Express, are currently in contention after being successful in their technical evaluation for this project. CDA has also hired third-party consultants who are evaluating bids for the project.

According to the details, each company proposed different buses to ply Islamabad’s roads. One company wants to run diesel hybrid buses, while another wants to operate electric buses.

The successful bidder will operate the service for the next eight years, with the option to extend it for another four years, depending on the standard of services.