KP Introduces New System to Replace ‘Ratta’ Culture in Schools and Colleges

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) have decided to conduct class 9 exams Under Student Learning Outcome (SLO) System to discourage rote learning.

The decision came after the end of the two-day plenary of the KP Boards’ Chairmen Committee (KPBCC) in which heads of all KP BISEs participated. The meeting was chaired by Chairman KPBCC, Prof Zamin Gul.

The KPBCC meeting also agreed to train 50 Subject Specialist Teachers (SSTs) to prepare question papers under the SLO System. SSTs will be trained through a comprehensive workshop.

Speaking in this regard, Chairman KPBCC, Prof. Zamin Gul, said that SOL System will impart real knowledge to students. KP’s BISEs have also uploaded model question papers under SLO System on their official websites.

Besides this, the Chairman disclosed that annual exams will be held in April or May next year and all BISEs in the province have started the preparations to organize the exams under the new system.

In a separate development, the KP government decided against giving winter vacations in educational institutes in the province on account of insufficient time to cover the entire syllabus.

According to the official notification issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED), the working days to complete the course work for the academic session 2022-23 in the schools in KP are not sufficient in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, winter vacations in the public and private schools in the winter zone have been decreased and the schools will remain closed from 1 January to 15 February. Winter zone schools will reopen on 16 February.

Via: Dawn