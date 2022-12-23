Another Massive Anti-Encroachment Operation Launched in Karachi

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)initiated an anti-encroachment operation to retrieve the land near Jail Chorangi from the culprits on Thursday.

Representatives from the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) revealed that the KMC shop and water hydrant placed beneath Jail Chowrangi were also dismantled. KMC Administrator, Dr. Saifur Rehman, indicated that a park would be established on the site.

He declared that the operation will proceed until all encroachments around Jail Chowrangi and its vicinity are removed.

The Administrator further stated that hundreds of tonnes of waste were recovered from the Jail Chowrangi flyover loop, the construction of which is also underway currently.

In other news, the Administrator requested assistance from K-Electric in ensuring that streetlights stay on throughout the night, in an effort to help the citizens feel safer.

He made the proposal while speaking at a meeting of the KMC’s law department with the KE representatives at his office earlier this week.

He insisted while addressing the KE delegation, that for citizens to feel safe, all civic institutions must work together and coordinate their efforts.