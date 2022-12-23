Punjab Approves Thousands of Jobs for School Teachers

The government of Punjab has decided to announce approximately 25,000 vacancies for teachers in government schools across the province.

In this regard, the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, chaired the seventh provincial cabinet meeting at the CM office yesterday.

ALSO READ University of Peshawar Gets Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences

Speaking at the meeting, CM Punjab declared that his government is performing well in fulfilling its responsibilities for public service.

In addition, the meeting also authorized the recruitment of 25,000 teachers in the provincial School Education Department (SED). It has been done at the request of Malala Yousafzai, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi confirmed.

Besides, CM Punjab approved the Punjab Public Defender Service Bill, 2020, and revealed that the provincial government will offer free legal assistance to the poor under the new legislation. Through this step, around 1,000 job opportunities will be created, according to the CM.

ALSO READ Senate Body Recommends Amendments to Anti-Money Laundering Laws

Moreover, the meeting also approved the decision to acquire 300 environment-friendly hybrid buses for Lahore. CM, speaking about the buses, stated that Rs. 15 billion will be spent on their purchase and women will have special bus stops and buses in the metropolis.