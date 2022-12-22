University of Peshawar Gets Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 22, 2022 | 10:21 pm

Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, has officially inaugurated the Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences at the University of Peshawar (UoP).

According to the details, the Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences has been developed at a cost of Rs. 180 million. As of now, it offers two degrees in criminology, BS and MSc, with roughly 274 students currently enrolled in them.

Furthermore, PhD and MS/MPhil programs in criminology, as well as diplomas in forensic criminal investigation and cybersecurity will also be launched soon.

Besides, CM KP performed the groundbreaking of several other projects worth Rs. 3.23 billion under phase II of the Peshawar Uplift Program.

In addition, he inaugurated the construction of Agriculture University’s Technology Development Center (TDC) in Peshawar. The TDC project consists of four sub-centers, which include a horticulture center, animal husbandry center, climate change center, and business incubation center.

In this regard, CM remarked that TDC will promote technological progress and will help in researching new uses of technology to cope with climate change.

