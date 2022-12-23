Rs. 8 Billion Approved for Lahore’s Smart Electricity Meters

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Board authorized the release of Rs. 8 billion for the smart electric meter installation project across the provincial capital on Thursday.

The project is expected to generate a profit of Rs. 4.99 billion in the next five years, in addition to preventing electricity theft and monitoring line losses.

LESCO will bear the expenses of the entire project according to reports. In documents issued along with the announcement, it is stated that the newly installed meters will remain in working condition for 20 years hereafter and that changing or tweaking the readings on them will be nearly impossible.

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, led a meeting of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) at his house on Wednesday, where the Lahore Masterplan 2050 was approved and adopted.

He directed that regional, district and municipal plans be established in line with the population percentages in the transport, commerce, and industrial sectors as well.