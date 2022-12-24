Attempted Suicide is No Longer Punishable in Pakistan

By Asma Sajid | Published Dec 24, 2022 | 12:37 pm

President Dr. Arif Alvi assented to the repeal of the penalty for an attempted suicide on Friday. The decision was announced the same day via the president’s official Twitter account.

President Alvi approved the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022, and the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Amendment Bill 2022, according to the tweet.

Section 325 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which dealt with the conviction for attempted suicide, was overturned by the Criminal Laws (Amendment) bill.

Suicide attempts are no longer subject to punishment in Pakistan as a result of the amendment.

Earlier, the act stipulated that whoever tries to commit suicide and does any act leading to the commission of such an ‘offense’, is to be punished with a fine or a jail sentence of up to one year, or with both a fine and imprisonment.

The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Amendment Act was also passed by the president. Both bills were filed in accordance with Article 75 of the Constitution.

