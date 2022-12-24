Hindu Extremists Beat Up Santa Claus Ahead of Christmas in India

A Hindu-extremist mob attacked a man dressed up as Santa Claus in the Vadodara city of Gujarat in India. Despite the fact that there was a disturbance after the incident, no formal complaint was filed.

This incident took place when a Christian man dressed as Santa Claus was handing out chocolates in a society in Makarpura. He was there to meet his community, which lived there.

One of the vocal critics of Narendra Modi’s government, Ashok Swain, tweeted that the victim’s only fault was to dress up as a Christian in a Hindu-dominated area.

A man dressed up as Santa Claus and distributing chocolates was severely beaten up in Vadodara, India – his 'fault' was in a 'Christian' clothing he was going around in a 'Hindu' area. — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) December 23, 2022

According to Inspector of Markarpura police, Rashmin Solanki, some residents opposed his chocolate distribution act, which led to a heated argument between Hindu and Christian communities of the area. Resultantly, the man dressed as Santa Claus was beaten.

He also said that after the incident, people from the Christian community approached the police and requested security for any processions they might hold in the area.

The police inspector assured them of the department’s full support and stated that none of the communities registered a complaint regarding the incident.

Besides, there have also been reports of rising attacks on Christians in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh ahead of Christmas. Many tribal Christians were forced to flee from their village in the Narayanpur district last week.

As per the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum (CCF), over 100 people, including women, sought refuge in Narayanpur’s stadium, whereas several others found shelter in other locations, including churches.