BISP to Unblock Cards of Beneficiaries Blocked by Previous Govt

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has decided to unblock the majority of those beneficiaries’ cards which were blocked during the tenure of the previous government.

In a media briefing, he said that the BISP board has given the approval to review the decision of removing names from the beneficiaries list. It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet under the chair of the former prime minister Imran Khan had given approval for removing over 800,000 beneficiaries of the BISP.

The minister said the department has been reexamining the cases of beneficiaries expelled from BISP in the past and the majority of genuine beneficiaries will be included again.

Kundi said that most of the government officials, who were getting the amount as beneficiaries, also challenged their termination in courts, and courts in some cases gave relief to them.

He also said that a dynamic survey will be conducted across the country to check the actual beneficiaries. This survey would be different from the previous one as centers will be set up in tehsil or districts in flood-affected areas and transparency in registration will be ensured, he added.

There will be an open banking system and beneficiaries can open accounts in any bank, Kundi told reporters. The federal government has so far disbursed Rs. 70 billion in flood-affected areas to give relief to people, he added.

The minister said that work is underway to conduct surveys in merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The survey had not been conducted in the past citing the lack of internet facilities in those areas, he said.