Punjab Police Put on High Alert After Suicide Blast in Islamabad

Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, has ordered tighter security in the province due to recent terrorist incidents in Islamabad and other parts of the country.

He instructed that security measures for sensitive and public areas be reinforced in all districts, including Lahore, the province capital.

ALSO READ SBP Notifies Markup Waiver and Financing Schemes for Farmers

In addition, IG directed all district field officers to pay special attention to security measures. He told both Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to improve security at important locations such as religious sites and hospitals in their respective districts.

Moreover, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan stressed that search, sweep, and combing operations in all areas should be accelerated. Inter-provincial, as well as inter-district checks, should also be more efficient, he added.

He also urged the Special Branch and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to enhance intelligence-based operations to support the district police teams in fighting criminals.