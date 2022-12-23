Salt Bae Gets in Trouble for ‘Invading’ Pitch After Argentina’s World Cup Victory

FIFA has launched an investigation into the matter of celebrity chef, Salt Bae, and others being allowed to pitch at the end of the World Cup final in Qatar.

Some pictures of the Turkish chef, Nusret Gokce, holding the World Cup trophy and celebrating with Argentine players went viral on social media recently.

According to FIFA rules, only selected people including World Cup winners, FIFA officials, and heads of state are permitted to hold the prestigious trophy.

The FIFA official in a statement said that the federation will investigate how an individual breached all barriers and entered the pitch after the closing ceremony.

The official also stated that those involved in assisting the celebrity chef in gaining access to the pitch at Lusail stadium on December 18 will face severe consequences.

Salt Bae, the owner of a chain of luxury steakhouses, rose to prominence in 2017 after his method of preparing and seasoning meat became an internet meme.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars Reveal Real Story Behind Controversial #sochnabhimanahai Trend

It is worth noting that many star footballers, including Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and David Beckham, have dined at Salt Bae’s restaurants across the world.

Last month during the World Cup, Nusret Gokce posted a video on his social media, where he could be seen embracing FIFA President, Gianni Infantino.

The renowned chef was also spotted with Brazil’s legendary footballers, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, and Cafu in the VIP seats during the World Cup.