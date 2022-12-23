Xiaomi Redmi K60 Flagship Killer is Coming on 27th December

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi, has announced that it will officially unveil the Redmi K60 series on 27 December in China. It also confirmed that there would be no release of the gaming variant, Redmi K60 Gaming, this time.

According to the reports, Xiaomi will unveil not one but three new Redmi K60 smartphones during the upcoming event: the Redmi K60 Pro, the Redmi K60e, and the Redmi K60. It is likely that all these smartphones may have an identical rear design.

Reportedly, one of the phones will come with a triple camera at the back, including a periscope shooter, making this a first for the Redmi brand.

Here are the reported specifications of all three smartphones:

Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi, a subsidiary company of Xiaomi, stated that K60 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and would also have flagship-level hardware and e-sports capabilities.

Not only that, thanks to its own tuning engine, the Redmi K60 Pro will provide superior image quality compared to other gaming smartphones. As confirmed by the company, the smartphone scored 1,350,526 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. That is why the company will no longer be releasing a gaming edition smartphone.

As far as the other specs are concerned, the OLED display, with an in-display fingerprint reader, on the Redmi K60 Pro will have a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned above, it will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will be paired with the LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

In addition, it will be fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery, which will support fast charging at 67W and wireless charging at 30W. Inside the phone, it will have an MIUI 14 on top of Android 13. The main camera is expected to be a 50MP Sony IMX890.

Redmi K60e and Redmi K60

It was revealed earlier this month that the Redmi K60e will feature the Dimensity 8200 chipset and will most likely offer 120W fast charging. On the other hand, Redmi K60 is predicted to house a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It is also worth mentioning here that the K60 may be launched worldwide under the name of Poco F5 5G.

Prices

There haven’t been any pricing leaks, so the public doesn’t know where all of these phones will fall in the price range but going by the brand’s history these are going to be one of the most affordable options in their categories.