PM Announces New COMSATS University Campus While Consoling Flood Victims

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has announced the establishment of COMSATS University campus in Khairpur. The premier gave the good news during the visit to Pir Guddu and Kot Diji in Khairpur district.

While addressing flood victims in Khairpur on Thursday, the PM promised to fund the construction of the campus as well as houses for those affected by the floods.

PM Shehbaz stated that around Rs. 5 billion will be allocated towards the construction of houses for flood victims and pledged that the government will spare no effort in providing relief to those affected by the floods.

He announced that a Donors’ Conference will be held in Geneva next month, at which the government will present the case of those affected by the floods, the losses sustained, the devastation caused by the floods, and the effects of climate change.

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori, Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and other distinguished guests accompanied the premier on this occasion.

Prior to PM Shehbaz’s address, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, briefed him on the rehabilitation and relief efforts.