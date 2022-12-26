Humble Rizwan Wins Hearts Yet Again Despite Sarfaraz’s Strong Comeback

Published Dec 26, 2022

Pakistan began the two-match Test series against New Zealand in Karachi with former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, returning to the Test side after four years of absence.

The wicket-keeper batter showcased an outstanding performance on the opening day, playing a steady innings of 86 runs off 153 balls.

The Tim Southee-led New Zealand team seemed to be in a commanding position after they restricted the home side to 110 for the loss of four wickets in the morning.

However, Babar and Sarfaraz played outstanding innings in the middle and stitched a valuable 196-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Meanwhile, the wicket-keeper batter was caught behind in the slip by Tom Blundell, falling 14 runs short of three figures at the end of day one.

When Sarfaraz was walking back to the dressing room, Mohammad Rizwan was the first to stand and praise him for his outstanding performance.

The Peshawar-born cricketer received huge appreciation on social media for offering a standing ovation for his teammate and competitor.

Meanwhile, interim chief selector Shahid Afridi praised Sarfaraz’s performance at the crucial time of the match, saying he proved his selection right.

