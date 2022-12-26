Male Panda in the Netherlands Zoo Turns Out to be Female

A two-year-old giant panda, believed to be a male in a zoo in the Netherlands, has turned out to be a female. The surprising discovery was made during the panda’s routine medical checkup.

The manager of Ouwehands Zoo, Jose Kok, stated that Fan Xing, the panda, startled them because they were convinced that the panda baby was a male.

A short medical exam was performed on the Fan Xing shortly after its birth as well, which was necessary to ensure that the baby was healthy in order to be reunited with its mother.

However, Kok claimed that determining sex in a newborn who is not sedated is challenging, which is why they didn’t do it during her birth and considered her a male based on how it looked.

According to the details, Fan Xing was born on 1 May 2020 to Wu Wen and Xing Ya, two giant pandas that China loaned to the Netherlands for 15 years in 2017.