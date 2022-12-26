NASA’s Revolutionary Technology Will Now Accurately Predict Floods

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), in partnership with leading scientific institutes, is planning to roll out revolutionary flood prediction technology, which will save thousands of lives and provide assistance to countries in taking early precautions to mitigate flood effects.

According to NASA’s Manager for Earth Science Applied Science Program, Dr. Shanna N. McClain, the new technology extends all across the globe, which allows NASA to observe floods and predict their occurrence, which was not possible before.

She further remarked that the technology will particularly help the small island communities and developing countries take the required steps for the oncoming disaster.

Furthermore, the Deputy Executive Director of the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC), Chris Chiesa, stated that comprehensive global flood early warnings were not done before, especially in developing states, due to restrictions in hydrologic monitoring networks, forecast models, or expertise to operate and spread their results.

Note here that PDC is a crucial partner in the implementation of the aforementioned technology, which will enable NASA to spread it to the local communities and decision-makers who require it the most.