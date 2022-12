The nikkah ceremony of the fiery pacer, Haris Rauf, and model, Muzna Malik, was held earlier today in Islamabad. The intimate event was graced by stars such as Shaheen Afridi, Shahid Afridi, Aqib Javed, and others.

Pictures from the event are going viral on social media as fans are melting away after looking at the new couple for the first time together. Here is the image of Haris and Muzna sitting together after their nikkah.