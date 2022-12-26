PTI Rolls Out Mazdoor Card Scheme in Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reportedly rolled out the ‘Mazdoor Card’ scheme, a multi-purpose card project, for laborers under which they will receive free healthcare facilities at public and private hospitals as well as other benefits across the province.

According to details, around 1.2 million laborers and their 6.8 million dependents, registered with the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), will benefit from the Mazdoor card, which will also be linked with the Sehat Sahulat card and government loan schemes.

Reportedly, beneficiaries will also be able to use Mazdoor cards as debit cards. In this regard, bank accounts will be set up for these 1.2 million laborers. However, further details regarding its debit-based use have not been revealed yet.

Moreover, laborers will get around 30% discount on products from over 130 companies, along with subsidies on railways, stores, and private schools.

It is definitely a commendable initiative launched by the provincial government, as it will not only benefit the laborers in getting health facilities but will also provide them relief during inflation in the country.

Via ARY News