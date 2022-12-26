UAE Launches Crackdown Against Illegal Massage Parlors

Dubai Police has shut down approximately 91 apartments in the metropolis for housing illegal and unlicensed massage services this year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In this regard, Dubai Police General Command issued an advisory against the use of such services, which pose potential threats such as murder and extortion.

Speaking about the crackdown, the Director of the General (DG) Department of Criminals, Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, confirmed that the Dubai Police is conducting raids against unlicensed massage parlors and their handlers.

Furthermore, Dubai’s law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have also detained culprits responsible for the distribution of massage advertisement cards on vehicles. Major General stated that Dubai Police has sealed about 91 apartments for offering illegal services and breaching the law.

In addition, the Director of Dubai’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) urged the public to call 901 or use ‘Police Eye’ through the smart app in order to report any suspicious or unlawful activities, including massage parlors and their advertising.