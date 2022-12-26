Landa Bazar is Getting Expensive Thanks to New Taxes

In addition to the growing inflation, which is making life hard for the underprivileged population of the country, the government has decided to increase taxes on the thrift imports in ‘Landa Bazars’ as well.

Reports reveal that the tax on Landa Bazar goods has been increased from Rs. 81 per kilogram to Rs. 225, prompting individual sellers to raise the prices of warm sweaters, blankets, and other winter clothes and items.

According to the notification released in this respect, the 5% sales and 5% customs taxes applied to imported used products also included a 10% regulatory fee and a 5.5% income tax.

Following the increase in tax rates, imported used products such as warm garments, sweaters, blankets, jackets, and shoes will become more costly. Also, children’s toys are also expected to cost more.

Meanwhile, based on the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the joint consumption group in the week under review, inflation has already inflicted a serious blow to the people of the country, particularly the poor.