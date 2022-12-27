Commissions Asks Education Department to Extend Winter Vacations by 2 More Weeks

Judicial Water and Environmental Commission (JWEC) has urged the School Education Department (SED) to extend the winter vacations in Lahore’s schools by two weeks.

According to details, the JWEC has written a letter to the Secretary SED, requesting to extend the winter holidays in view of the prevailing smog and severely cold weather.

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the provincial government to extend winter vacations in public and private schools in Lahore as the smog situation remains deteriorated.

While hearing combined petitions against the prevailing smog, Justice Shahid Kareem ruled that schools will remain closed for an extended period from 2 January to 8 January.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government implemented three weekly holidays for public and private educational institutions in Lahore due to smog. The three holidays per week are to be effective until further notice.

SED issued the notification, stating that all public and private schools in Lahore will remain closed every Friday and Saturday. The official Sunday holiday will count as the third holiday.