Winter Vacations Extended for Lahore’s Public and Private Schools

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the provincial government to extend winter vacations in public and private schools in Lahore as the smog situation refuses to ameliorate.

According to details, Justice Shahid Kareem, while hearing petitions against the prevailing smog, ruled that schools will remain closed for an extended period from 2 January to 8 January.

It is worth noting here that all public and private schools and colleges in Punjab, including Lahore, are currently observing winter vacations. The winter vacations in Lahore’s schools started on 24 December and were meant to end on 31 January, with the academic process originally scheduled to begin on 2 January.

Last week, the LHC asked School Education Department (SED) to consider extending winter vacations from one week to two weeks in view of the worsening smog situation in Lahore.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government notified three weekly holidays for public and private educational institutions in Lahore amid the prevailing smog. The three holidays per week will remain effective until further notice.

SED issued the notification, stating that all public and private schools in Lahore will remain closed every Friday and Saturday. The official Sunday holiday will count as the third holiday.