ACE Money Transfer, ABL to Jointly Give Away 61 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultras to Overseas Pakistanis

A renowned UK-based international remittance service provider, ACE Money Transfer, is working with one of the largest commercial banks, Allied Bank Limited (ABL), to achieve new heights in international remittance inflows to Pakistan by providing secure and fast transfers.

Pakistan ranks as the 5th largest remittance recipient among low-to-middle-income countries worldwide. In FY2022, remittances touched a record $31.2 billion.

Historically, they have been a key contributor to Pakistan’s financial reserves by making up 8.69% of its GDP. Millions of Pakistani households depend on the remittance sent by the Pakistani diaspora. The recent dip in foreign remittance is fast becoming a cause of pressing concern.

In line with Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) vision, ACE Money Transfer and Allied Bank have joined hands to address this alarming situation by rewarding their customers with 61 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra units.

This promotion is valid only for customers sending remittances from the UK, Australia, Canada, Europe, and Switzerland to Pakistan via ACE Money Transfer to any Allied bank branch till December 31, 2022. Weekly lucky draws are scheduled to select the lucky winners of the campaign.

The CEO of ACE Money Transfer, Rashid Ashraf, while emphasizing the importance of remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis, said, “ACE Money Transfer has always helped the Pakistani diaspora with fast, reliable, and convenient solutions for promoting remittance inflows to Pakistan.”

“Their partnership with the Allied Bank of Pakistan augments the remittance inflow via formal channels, rewarding customers with prizes to appreciate their efforts,” he added.

Aizid Razzaq Gill, the Chief Executive Officer of Allied Bank Limited, stated, “Workers’ remittances have been a major source of foreign earnings for Pakistan for the last several decades, and Allied Bank has consistently remained a strong proponent of the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision to boost remittances inflows through legal channels.”

“Allied Bank’s strategic alliance with ACE Money Transfer is a true testament to the Bank’s strong focus and commitment to fostering secure and cost-effective funds transfers through formal channels,” he added.