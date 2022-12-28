Alarmingly High Number of Matric and Inter Students Fail Annual Exams

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 28, 2022 | 4:43 pm

The future of thousands of matriculation and intermediate students in Lahore is at risk as they failed the annual examinations.

According to reports, 34% of students failed matric exams and 23% failed inter exams. Resultantly, 20,000 students will not be able to take proceed in their academic careers.

It must be noted here that during the last couple of years, annual matric and inter exams were held under a special Coronavirus policy to facilitate the students.

The annual exams under the special policy produced 100% results. However, a large number of students failed the exams conducted without the special policy.

In a separate development, not a single student from Karachi’s 25 public and 13 private colleges failed to secure a passing grade in the annual inter exams.

As a result, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) revoked the registration of these colleges and rebuked the principals of these institutions for producing unsatisfactory results.

