BBC Poll Backfires as Fans Vote Qatar World Cup Best This Century

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was voted the best World Cup this century by fans in a poll conducted by the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom, BBC.

The Qatar World Cup was marred with controversy prior to the start of the tournament, with massive propaganda created by the Western media. BBC added further controversy to the tournament as they refused to air the opening ceremony of the World Cup as a protest against Qatar’s violations of ‘human rights’.

BBC conducted the poll on its website a couple of days ago. According to the results, 78% of the fans voted for Qatar World Cup, while the 2002 World Cup in Korea/Japan was second on the list with only 6% votes.

Despite the controversies, Qatar successfully hosted the World Cup with some awe-inspiring moments throughout the tournament. The final of the tournament was a spectacle as well with Lionel Messi’s Argentina winning the Trophy in a penalty shootout against France, after a 3-3 stalemate after extra time.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup also brought forward some iconic moments such as Saudi Arabia’s shocking win over Argentina, Japan’s unlikely qualification to the round of 16, and Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals of the competition.

