Pakistani Worker Wins 100,000 Dirham Lottery in UAE

A Pakistani laborer is one of the three winners of the AED 100,000 (Rs. 6.1 million) weekly lottery in the 108th Super Saturday draw conducted by Mahzooz, a UAE-based weekly lucky draw company.

According to the details, 36-year-old Pakistani expatriate, Khawar, won AED 100,000 along with Uzbekistan’s Kirill and the Philippines’ Rowena. They shared AED 300,000 among themselves.

ALSO READ Karachi’s Specialized Street Crime Force Kills Innocent Man

Khawar has reportedly been living in Dubai for over six years and works in an extremely physically demanding job involving the loading and unloading of items at a private company.

The Pakistani lottery winner plans on using this amount to launch a clothing business in Pakistan and also wants to purchase a new smartphone for himself. Interestingly, his friends have also signed up for the Mahzooz lottery after seeing their friend win the jackpot.

ALSO READ Pakistanis Fuming at Wedding Photoshoot in Lahore’s Prestigious Medical University

Besides, 22 winners split the second-place prize of AED 1 million, and 1,272 winners received AED 350 each.

Earlier in October, a Pakistani mechanic named Saad won a whopping amount of AED 10,000,000 (Rs. 607 million) in the same weekly draw, making him the second Pakistani national to become Mahzooz’s 29th multi-millionaire.