Anti-Corruption Officer From Sindh Appointed in FIA in a Strange Move

For the first time in its history, a regional anti-corruption agent has been assigned to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on deputation.

Sufi Abdul Hafeez Chachar, the Deputy Director of the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment, was given the position in Karachi, according to reports from Tuesday.

Abdul Hafeez was promoted from assistant director to deputy director a few months ago based on his accomplishments.

According to the report, an officer on probation cannot be transferred to a different department.

Notwithstanding this, he has been sent to the FIA’s State Bank Circle on a three-year deployment by the anti-corruption agency.

This renders him the first officer of his kind to win the distinction.

In other developments, FIA Immigration apprehended a passenger at Allama Iqbal International Airport earlier this week for attempting to go overseas using forged passports.

According to authorities, immigration security workers suspected him because the passenger, Abu Sufyan, was unable to answer the clearing team’s queries.

After searching his bags, immigration officers discovered fraudulent South African documents. The suspect has reportedly been sent to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Lahore for further legal action.