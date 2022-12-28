Karachi’s Specialized Street Crime Force Kills Innocent Man

Shaheen Force officers shot and killed an innocent young man, identified in reports as Amir, in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area on Tuesday. The Shaheen Force is a specialized force designed to combat street crime in Karachi.

The police initially claimed that the victim was a suspect shot down for refusing to cooperate.

ALSO READ Rana Sanaullah Claims to Have Caught People Involved in Islamabad Suicide Attack

According to police, Shaheen Force officers told some motorcycles to stop, but they refused. The motorcyclists apparently opened fire on the officers while fleeing the scene. The police also claimed to have recovered discarded rounds from the gunfire.

Contrarily, however, the eyewitnesses tell a completely different story. The youth’s mother declared that the police had ‘murdered’ her innocent son, revealing that Amir was simply visiting his brother. He was also reportedly accompanied by a little girl.

Several eyewitnesses reaffirm the above, reporting that the young man was gunned down on a building’s staircase, while he did not resist the police and was unarmed.

ALSO READ CNICs and Passports of HEC Defaulters to be Blocked

Later SSP-East, Abdul Rahim Shirazi, revealed that the policemen have been arrested after checking the CCTV footage and witness testimonies. He declared that departmental action will also be taken against them besides the regular criminal investigation.