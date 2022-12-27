These are the Top 10 Sports Memes of 2022

2022 was a memorable year for sporting fans as they witnessed some awe-inspiring moments from some of the top athletes from across the world. The year 2022 also brought some amazing mega-events, including the Commonwealth Games, the T20 World Cup, and the FIFA World Cup, along with other tournaments such as the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While sporting action on the pitch was at its peak throughout the year, off-field antics of the fans were also in full swing. Sports fans flooded various social media platforms with hilarious memes which resonated with the sporting fraternity all over the globe.

Let’s have a look at some of the best sports-related memes that shook the internet in 2022:

1. Salt Bae’s FIFA World Cup Final Antics

This is ridiculous, shame on FIFA for allowing him to touch, kiss, and hold the World Cup. Salt Bae drops salt on meat, what is he doing there? pic.twitter.com/gLyX7pT4OG — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) December 20, 2022

Let’s start off with the most recent one. Renowned Turkish chef, Nusr-et Gokce, more commonly known as Salt Bae, became an instant meme as he rushed onto the pitch after Argentina’s sensational win over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Salt Bae’s antics did not sit well with football fans as he disregarded FIFA’s rule of not touching the coveted trophy.

Salt Bae’s embarrassing antics also led him to be banned from various sporting competitions across the world.

Salt Bae is now banned from attending U.S. Open Cup after his embarrassing behavior at World Cup. pic.twitter.com/poci3vKMej — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 22, 2022

2. PSL 7 Dance Goes Viral

The Pakistan Super League is a proper party! #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/qUkgohE6wg — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) January 30, 2022

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League was a memorable one as Lahore Qalandars roared to their first title win in seven editions. Off the field, the moment of PSL 7 was brought by a young fan, Wasif Ghafoor, in the stands who danced to the tune of the PSL 7 anthem, Aagey Dekh.

The dance not only added an extra element to the anthem but also led to a far spread appreciation of the carefree nature of the fan. Many PSL fans credited Wasif for making them like the PSL anthem.

3. Haye Ami G Sardi

Haye ami g sardi 🥶🥶🥶. pic.twitter.com/hoNp6fugdQ — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022

Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan, is one of the most adored cricketers in the country. While Shadab is regarded as one of the finest cricketers on the field, his off-the-field antics have also helped him turn into one of the most popular players.

Shadab’s hilarious tweet regarding the cold weather during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand went viral on social media. The tweet garnered massive traction as the fans enjoyed Shadab’s witty take on the weather.

4. Pak Bean Gate

This is tha fuck called Pak Bean who imitates Mr Bean stealing peoples money pic.twitter.com/n5qe50SsWp — Ngugi Chasura (@DregChasura) October 25, 2022

The cricketing fraternity was sent in a state of shock on the eve of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup encounter against Zimbabwe. A Zimbabwe fan, Ngugi Chasura, took to Twitter to reveal that the Zimbabwean public was tricked by Pakistan as they sent a fake Mr. Bean to an event in the country.

The tweet went viral as the cricketing fraternity was amused at the hilarious prank. Zimbabwe did manage to take their revenge as they beat Pakistan, which also led to a comedic altercation between the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the President of Zimbabwe.

We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :) Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022

5. Germany Mouth-Covering ‘Protest’

"Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice." Germany's national team cover their mouths in silent protest after FIFA banned players from wearing 'One Love' armbands supporting LGBTQ rights during Qatar World Cup matches. https://t.co/4ZoFcBhnXO pic.twitter.com/qt7tLRvjp7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 23, 2022

Germany’s pro-LGBTQ+ protest ahead of their opening World Cup fixture against Japan was brutally trolled on social media after the Die Mannschaft were convincingly beaten by the Samurai Blue. While the German team felt like they were making a statement, it completely backfired as the fans asked them to pay attention to football instead.

Japan fans are savage 😂 pic.twitter.com/gHJbVTM2Yn — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 23, 2022

6. Qudrat ka Nizaam in Full Flow

The phrase ‘Qudrat ka Nizam’ became synonymous with Pakistan cricket during the 2022 T20 World Cup. Pakistan’s miraculous journey to the final of the World Cup was termed as ‘Qudrat ka Nizam’ by the cricketing fraternity in the country.

Qudrat ka nizam. Congratulations Pakistan 🇵🇰 to qualify for sami finals @T20WorldCup @TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/wLAG6vjKom — Inam Butt (@InamTheWrestler) November 7, 2022

This is how Pakistan was making their way into the semifinals and finally Pakistan have qualified for the semifinals. Congratulations Pakistan.

In Pakistan and Bangladesh match Qudrat Ka Nizam won. ✨#PakvsBan #T20worldcup #PakvsBang #SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/5WeWb9rOxg — Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) November 6, 2022

7. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Interview With Piers Morgan

Watch the FULL Cristiano Ronaldo interview Part 1 now👇 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 16, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational interview prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup shocked the football world. Ronaldo’s lashing out at his football club, Manchester United, did not bode well for the player and once Portugal was knocked out of the World Cup, it provided the perfect opportunity for football fans to troll the legendary player.

Ronaldo leaving Piers an 8th WhatsApp voicenote in a row pic.twitter.com/gDxZX0fVdM — Alexis Guerreros (@NotAlexis) December 18, 2022

Ronaldo trying to set up a Piers Morgan interview for tonight pic.twitter.com/qqNiLEC7ek — Digital Spurs (@DigitalSpurs) December 18, 2022

8. India’s Humiliating Defeat Against England

India suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. The humiliating result provided the perfect platform for Pakistani cricket fans to troll their Indian counterparts on Twitter.

Your ride has arrived to take you home @BCCI 👀 — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) November 10, 2022

Congratulations to India for winning the group stage.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/kFLFl6hkRl — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) November 10, 2022

9. Mbappe’s Laugh After Kane’s Penalty Miss

Mbappe laughs after Harry Kane missed a penalty 😂 pic.twitter.com/6sx0BOXO7j — 🆉🅸🆉🅾🆄 (@zi_46) December 10, 2022

France’s exhilarating quarter-final encounter against England gave birth to a hilarious Kylian Mbappe meme. Mbappe’s laugh after England talisman, Harry Kane, missed a crucial penalty in the 84th minute of the match, went viral on social media as the football fans were left amused at the French forward’s childish behavior.

10. Lionel Messi’s Fiery Post-Match Interview

Messi addressing the Netherlands player (Wigurst) “What are you looking at, idiot?” Get back there, stupid. Go back there, yeah Whatever happens, don't get mad at Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/unPrXeY16s — Leo Messi (@Messi_10_30) December 23, 2022

Lionel Messi’s altercation with Dutch striker, Wout Werghorst, during a post-match interview after the quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands went viral on social media. The high-intense match was already on the verge of a boiling point and things got heated after Argentina eliminated the Netherlands on penalties.

Football fans took the opportunity to point out that Messi might not be as humble as portrayed by his loyals. Nevertheless, the interview went viral on social media.

Did we miss out on anything? Write down your suggestions below!