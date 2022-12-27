These are the Top 10 Sports Memes of 2022

By Saad Nasir | Published Dec 27, 2022 | 10:17 pm

2022 was a memorable year for sporting fans as they witnessed some awe-inspiring moments from some of the top athletes from across the world. The year 2022 also brought some amazing mega-events, including the Commonwealth Games, the T20 World Cup,  and the FIFA World Cup, along with other tournaments such as the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While sporting action on the pitch was at its peak throughout the year, off-field antics of the fans were also in full swing. Sports fans flooded various social media platforms with hilarious memes which resonated with the sporting fraternity all over the globe.

Let’s have a look at some of the best sports-related memes that shook the internet in 2022:

1. Salt Bae’s FIFA World Cup Final Antics

 

Let’s start off with the most recent one. Renowned Turkish chef, Nusr-et Gokce, more commonly known as Salt Bae, became an instant meme as he rushed onto the pitch after Argentina’s sensational win over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Salt Bae’s antics did not sit well with football fans as he disregarded FIFA’s rule of not touching the coveted trophy.

Salt Bae’s embarrassing antics also led him to be banned from various sporting competitions across the world.

2. PSL 7 Dance Goes Viral

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League was a memorable one as Lahore Qalandars roared to their first title win in seven editions. Off the field, the moment of PSL 7 was brought by a young fan, Wasif Ghafoor, in the stands who danced to the tune of the PSL 7 anthem, Aagey Dekh.

The dance not only added an extra element to the anthem but also led to a far spread appreciation of the carefree nature of the fan. Many PSL fans credited Wasif for making them like the PSL anthem.

3. Haye Ami G Sardi

Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan, is one of the most adored cricketers in the country. While Shadab is regarded as one of the finest cricketers on the field, his off-the-field antics have also helped him turn into one of the most popular players.

Shadab’s hilarious tweet regarding the cold weather during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand went viral on social media. The tweet garnered massive traction as the fans enjoyed Shadab’s witty take on the weather.

4. Pak Bean Gate

The cricketing fraternity was sent in a state of shock on the eve of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup encounter against Zimbabwe. A Zimbabwe fan, Ngugi Chasura, took to Twitter to reveal that the Zimbabwean public was tricked by Pakistan as they sent a fake Mr. Bean to an event in the country.

The tweet went viral as the cricketing fraternity was amused at the hilarious prank. Zimbabwe did manage to take their revenge as they beat Pakistan, which also led to a comedic altercation between the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the President of Zimbabwe.

5. Germany Mouth-Covering ‘Protest’

Germany’s pro-LGBTQ+ protest ahead of their opening World Cup fixture against Japan was brutally trolled on social media after the Die Mannschaft were convincingly beaten by the Samurai Blue. While the German team felt like they were making a statement, it completely backfired as the fans asked them to pay attention to football instead.

6. Qudrat ka Nizaam in Full Flow

The phrase ‘Qudrat ka Nizam’ became synonymous with Pakistan cricket during the 2022 T20 World Cup. Pakistan’s miraculous journey to the final of the World Cup was termed as ‘Qudrat ka Nizam’ by the cricketing fraternity in the country.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Interview With Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational interview prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup shocked the football world. Ronaldo’s lashing out at his football club, Manchester United, did not bode well for the player and once Portugal was knocked out of the World Cup, it provided the perfect opportunity for football fans to troll the legendary player.

8. India’s Humiliating Defeat Against England

India suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. The humiliating result provided the perfect platform for Pakistani cricket fans to troll their Indian counterparts on Twitter.

9. Mbappe’s Laugh After Kane’s Penalty Miss

France’s exhilarating quarter-final encounter against England gave birth to a hilarious Kylian Mbappe meme. Mbappe’s laugh after England talisman, Harry Kane, missed a crucial penalty in the 84th minute of the match, went viral on social media as the football fans were left amused at the French forward’s childish behavior.

10. Lionel Messi’s Fiery Post-Match Interview

Lionel Messi’s altercation with Dutch striker, Wout Werghorst, during a post-match interview after the quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands went viral on social media. The high-intense match was already on the verge of a boiling point and things got heated after Argentina eliminated the Netherlands on penalties.

Football fans took the opportunity to point out that Messi might not be as humble as portrayed by his loyals. Nevertheless, the interview went viral on social media.

Did we miss out on anything? Write down your suggestions below!

