IBA Karachi Gets Another Endowment Fund for Underprivileged Students

A team from Pak-Kuwait Investment Company (PKIC) visited IBA Karachi to establish an endowment fund to provide financial assistance to underprivileged students.

Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA, and Mubashar Maqbool, Mubashar Maqbool, Managing Director (MD) PKIC, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.

Hammad Anwar, Group Head HR PKIC, Samira Arif, HRBP PKIC, Sana Fatima, HRBP PKIC, and Malahat Awan, Director Corporate Relations and Resource Mobilization IBA, were also present at the occasion. Later, Mubashar Maqbool presented a cheque of Rs. 4 million to Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi.

PKIC is Pakistan’s leading Development Financial Institution (DFI) engaged in investment and development banking activities in Pakistan. PKIC was established as a joint venture between the Governments of Pakistan and Kuwait in 1979

Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi highlighted the university’s efforts in providing accessible education and said that IBA’s mission is to make education more inclusive. Our alumni are working in prestigious organizations and occupying leadership positions across the globe, making their alma mater proud.

Mubashar Maqbool said that there is no better resource to invest in, other than human capital. PKIC is proud to associate itself with IBA in the pursuit of encouraging quality higher education. We hope this relationship will have a lasting impact on the youth.

Malahat Awan said that IBA is a public sector university that has dual responsibilities, to provide quality education and to give financial support to students who are facing financial challenges. Each year, we provide scholarships to 30% of our entire student body with the help of our corporate partners.